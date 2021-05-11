By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

Residents of Jiddari Polo area of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital on Tuesday evening fled to different directions scampering for safety when suspected Boko Haram terrorists attempted to infiltrate the capital city.

Some of the residents, who spoke to LEADERSHIP, said heavy and sporadic gunshots from the terrorists enveloped the community from 5pm and thus sent everyone running helter skelter for fear of their lives.

Mr Yunnana Hamman, a resident of Jiddari Polo, said over 2,000 residents fled their homes because of the gunshots, adding that many were stranded on the road as there was no vehicle or any means of transport to flee to safety.

“We are all stranded on the polo road with no vehicle on sight to convey us away from the frightening gunshots. We see troops moving in their numbers to the direction of the gunshots.

Mr Hyginus Okeke, whose business place is situated along the Jiddari polo road, said many residents have fled the community trekking as there was no transport to take people away.

Okeke added that the gunshots was so intense that apprehension gripped residents.

Prior to the attempted incursion, there has been rumour in the capital city of Maiduguri that the terrorists earlier circulated a message through a letter dropped at strategic locations of their impending attack on the city.

