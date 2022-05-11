President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered every member of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), who has ambition to contest elective office to resign on or before May 16, 2022.

Those affected are Ministers of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio; Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu; Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba; Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

Others are the Minister of State Mines and Steel, Uche Ogar, who is running for governorship position in Cross Rivers State, and the Minister of Women Affairs, Paulline Tallen, who declared her ambition to contest for a senatorial seat in Plateau State.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, made the disclosure while briefing State House correspondents at the end of FEC meeting, presided over by President Buhari on Wednesday.

Details Later..