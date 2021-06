A group of youths under the auspices of RevolutionNow are currently protesting on the ever-busy Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Way otherwise known as Airport Road in Abuja.

Convener of the group and 2019 presidential candidate of AAC, Omoyele Sowore, took to his social media handles to announce the development in the early hours of Monday.

Sowore said it’s a ‘Buhari-Must-Go’ protest by the youths, who are currently making bonfires on the highway.

Details Later….