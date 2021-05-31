The publisher of SaharaReporters and 2019 presidential candidate of the AAC, Omoyele Sowore, has been injured by a police teargas cannister fired at him.

Sowore’s personal friend and convener of Concerned Nigerians group, Deji Adeyanju, confirmed the incident on his social media handles on Monday morning.

“My brother, Sowore just got shot by the police at Unity Fountain. On my way to the Fountain for the insecurity rally but just watched how he was shot on Facebook live now,” Adeyanju wrote.

Sowore is being rushed to an hospital for medical attention.

Details Later…