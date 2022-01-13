A combined team Military and Police operatives has rescued the three ladies kidnapped by bandits on Wednesday night in Ban, Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau State.

Military and Police authorities confirmed that the three girls have regained their freedom.

Military Information Officer of the Operation Save Haven (OPSH), Major Ishaku Takwa, in a statement said: “The three kidnapped victims have just been rescued by troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN deployed at Barikin Ladi.

“The family has been contacted not to engage further in any negotiations for payment of ransom.”

Also, the spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, ASP Gabriel Ubah, said: “The team of Police and STF deployed to rescue the victims kidnapped yesterday at Ban Village behind the Plateau State Polytechnic have rescued them today 13/1/2022 at about 1430hrs unhurt and are presently with the Police.

“Meanwhile effort is still on to arrest other perpetrators of the act.”

