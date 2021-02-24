By EMAMEH GABRIEL, Abuja

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of new chairperson of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.

This confirmation came after Bawa was grilled for over 2 hours by the red chamber after the consideration President Muhammadu Buhari’s request.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on February 16 requsted the Senate to confirm Abdulrasheed Bawa as substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

LEADERSHIP reports that President Muhammadu Buhari transmitted a letter to the Senate to confirm the nomination of Mr Bawa as the substantive chairman of the anti graft commission in accordance with Paragraph 2(3) of Part1, CAP E1 of EFCC Act 2004.

Mr Bawa, 40, is a trained EFCC investigator with vast experience in the investigation and prosecution of Advance Fee Fraud cases, official corruption, bank fraud, money laundering, and other economic crimes.

He joined the EFCC in 2004 and rose to become the first regular staff of the EFCC to turned a team.

Bawa has served as head of EFCC in three zones before his appointment by President Buhari.

