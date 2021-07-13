The Senate has rejected the nomination of President Muhammadu Buhari’s senior special assistant on New Media, Lauretta Onochie, as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Also, Sani Mohammed Adam’s confirmation as the National Commissioner of INEC representing North-Central was put on hold while the Senate Committee on INEC was mandated to do further legislative action and report back in two weeks.

Despite several petitions against her nomination, Onochie was rejected on the ground that there is already a National Commissioner of INEC from Delta State, Barr May Agbamuche-Mbu.

Presenting the report of the Senate Committee on INEC, the chairman of the committee, Senator Kabiru Gaya (APC, Kano South) said they rejected Onochie inline with the federal character principles which is enshrined in section 14 (3) of the 1999 constitution as amended.

“Her nomination violated the federal character principle and national unity. Other sections of the country have also presented petitions against her nomination.

“In 2016, we confirmed a national commissioner from Delta State, Mrs May Mbu and confirming Lauretta from the same Delta State will violate the federal character,” Gaya said.

Senate president while making clarification, said Prof Sani Muhammad Adam’s nomination needed more legislative action.

He said on Onochie, the committee was unable to forward her name for confirmation adding that her nomination was negative, adding that she won’t be approved for confirmation.

Onochie had earlier when she and five other nominees for appointment as National Commissioners for the INEC were screened by the Senate committee on INEC, said she was no longer a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The other nominees whose appointment were approved as National Commissioners are: Professor Muhammad Sani Kallah (Katsina); Professor Kunle Cornelius Ajayi (Ekiti), Saidu Babura Ahmad (Jigawa) and Dr Baba Bila (Northeast).