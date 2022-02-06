Sadio Mane’s Senegal have won their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title after beating Mohamed Salah’s Egypt on penalties in a thrilling encounter in Yaounde, Cameroon on Sunday night.

Senegal won the Africa Cup of Nations 2021 editon following a dramatic penalty shootout victory against Egypt.

The game remained goalless after 120 minutes of play before Sadio Mane scored the winning spot kick, with Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah not taking a penalty.

Egyptian stars, Mohamed Abdel Monem and Mohanad Lasheen missed from 12 yards, while Senegal’s Bouna Sarr also failed to convert his effort.

The result means Senegal are AFCON champions for the first time in their history. Egypt, meanwhile, remain on seven titles – a competition record.

