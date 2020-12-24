Notable Nigerian Scholar and pedagogue Sheikh Ahmed Lemu is dead, LEADERSHIP reports

According to a Facebook post by his daughter , Maryam Lemu, the scholar passed on in the early hours of Thursday morning in Minna.

Shaikh Ahmed Lemu was born in Lemu , Niger State, on 21st December, 1929.He received his early education at the Quranic School in 1932, followed by the elementary school (1939), then the intermediate school (currently the Government College) in Lemu, from

which he obtained his intermediate school certificate in 1948.

Thereafter, he joined the School of Shari’a Law (currently the School of Arabic Studies) in Lemu from which he obtained Middle (1950) and High (1952) Teachers’ Certificate (Level Two) in Arabic Language, Islamic Studies, Shari’a Jurisdiction and General Education. In 1954, he went to the United Kingdom to study at London University’s School of African and Oriental Studies.

He obtained the certificate of General Education (Advanced Level) in History, Arabic, Hausa and Persian Languages in 1961, and Bachelor’s Degree (Honors) in African and Oriental Studies in 1964.

Dr. Shaikh Ahmed Lemu served in the field of education for more than half a century, during which he undertook various teaching and educational responsibilities. He started as a teacher of Arabic language, English language and Islamic studies at the Government Secondary School in Bida between 1953-1960. In 1960, he became senior teacher of Arabic Language, Islamic Studies and Education, and supervisor at the School of Arabic Studies in Kano, then Director of the school and Deputy Director of Government Secondary Education in 1965.

He became Dean of the Arabic Teachers’ College in 1966, Senior Inspector of Education in 1970 and Chief Inspector of Education for Sokoto State in North West Nigeria between 1971 – 1973. He also served as Technical Director (1974-1975) and Director of Educational Planning (1975-1976) in the State. In 2009, he was appointed Consultant at Fountain University in Osogbo, Nigeria.

In addition to his major role in teaching and education, Dr. Shaikh Ahmed Lemu has also served in the Judiciary, first as a Shar’ia judge at the Court of Appeals in the States of Sokoto and Niger (1976 – 1977) then as Chief Shar’ia Judge at the Court of Appeals in Niger State (1976 – 1991). Dr. Shaikh Ahmed Lemu has also made significant contributions towards official efforts pertaining to security, reconciliation and dialogue during security challenges in Northern Nigeria. He is a member of the Nigerian Council of Religions, the Presidential Council for Youth Development, the Presidential Experts Committee for National Security and various other national committees and councils.

Dr. Shaikh Ahmed Lemu is a renowned Islamic scholar, known and respected by West African Muslims and throughout the Islamic world. He is a composed intellectual, a devout Muslim and an advocate of moderation, justice and open-mindedness. He is also a strong supporter of women’s rights.