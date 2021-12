The Soun Of Ogbomoso Land, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewumi, JP, CON, CFR, Ajagungbade III, is dead.

A palace source confirmed his demise to LEADERSHIP on Sunday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Soun passed on in the early hours of Sunday, December 12, 2021 at the age of 95.

As the news of the foremost traditional ruler filtered out, shop owners hurriedly closed their shops as a mark of respect while residents troop to the Soun’s Palace in droves in order to confirm the development.