The abducted first class traditional ruler in Southern Kaduna, Kpok Ham, Dr. Danladi Gyet Maude, the paramount ruler of the Jaba people, has been released on Wednesday evening after 48 hours in captivity.

The member representing Jaba Constituency in the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Samson Monday Dikko, confirmed the development to LEADERSHIP.

It would be recalled that the monarch was abducted on his farm in Tatara village in Nasarawa State on Monday at about 2pm.

The lawmaker said the traditional ruler after a very long and tortuous journey into the bush, the captors returned him on Wednesday.

Dikko thanked God for the safe return of the monarch, whom he said came back unhurt.