Activist and publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore, has declared to run for the office of the President in 2023 general election.

Sowore is a member of the African Action Congress (AAC).

He was the party’s candidate in the 2019 presidential election.

The activist, who took to his verified Facebook page on Tuesday, wrote: “SOWORE FOR PRESIDENT”.

Recall Sowore had last week said he would make his 2023 presidential declaration in March.

Sowore’s presidential declaration is currently ongoing and its being attended by many young persons in Abuja.

