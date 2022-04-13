Statistician-general of the Federation, Dr Simon Harry, is dead. His sudden demise happened in the early hours of Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Spokesman of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Mr Joel Ichedi, confirmed the death of the Statistician-general to LEADERSHIP.

Ichedi said Dr Harry died in the early hours of today after a brief illness.

“It’s true. He died early this morning after a brief illness,” Ichedi said while confirming the news of his death.

Harry was appointed the Statistician-General of the Federation about eight months ago.

While serving as the head of the statistics bureau, Harry transformed the NBS, both in physical structure and administrative infrastructure, prioritising workers’ welfare in the transformational process.