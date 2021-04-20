BY OBINNA OGBONNAYA, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, has directed herdsmen to stay away from the the state, for now.

The governor gave the directive while briefing journalists at the end of the state executive council (SEC) meeting, on Tuesday.

He said at the moment, there is no herdsman in the state as a result of the tension in Ebonyi.

The governor, who condemned the killing of policemen and burning of police stations in the South-East zone, directed the cattle rearers to stay away from the state until peace is achieved.

He further called on leaders of the South-East to rise up and condemn the killings in the zone.

“We are killing policemen, we are burning police station which means that South East leaders should know that our problem is not just herdsmen. We want to put it on record that no herdsman is in Ebonyi state now.

“We didn’t ask them to leave. They left on their own, which means they were privy to the attacks on Ebonyi state.

“I have been begging the National leadership that with what is going on, no State Governor is in control of bandits and because of the killings of the defenceless Ebonyi people, for the safety of them, they should not return now.

“There is high tension. We have sent text messages to Myetti Allah that Ebonyi state is under tension and we would not want them to still stay until such a time that the State is safe,” Umahi said.