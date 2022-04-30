The Sultan of Sokoto and president general, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared Monday, May 2, 2022 as Eid-El-Fitr.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen last night signed by Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu, Wazirin Sokoto and chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

The statement said; “The Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs in conjunction with the National Moon Sighting Committee did not receive any report from various moon sighting across the country confirming the sighting of the new moon of Shawwal 1443AH, on Saturday 30th April, 2022, which was the 29th day of Ramadan 1443AH.

“Therefore, Sunday,1st May, 2022 is the 30th day of the month of Ramadan 1443AH.”

While urging the Muslim Ummah to continue to pray for peace, progress and development of the country, Sultan Abubakar felicitated with the Nigerian Muslim Ummah and wished them Allah’s guidance and blessings.