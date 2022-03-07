Self-styled activist and Yoruba Nation agitator Chief Sunday Adeyemo , a.ka. Sunday Igboho , has been released from detention in Benin Republic on Monday.

The activist was released to the leader of the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Banji Akintoye and a French Language Expert/Deputy Leader of Ilana of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Wale Adeniran.

The Communications Secretary to Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye, in a statement said Prof. Akintoye described the release of Ighoho as a triumph of truth over darkness in Yoruba land.

Recall that the Department of State Services (DSS) had raided Igboho’s Ibadan residence on July 1, 2021, killing two of his aides and arrested 12 other, who were later released after months in detention at the secret police’s headquarters in Abuja.

He was declared wanted by the DSS for allegedly stockpiling arms to destabilise Nigeria, an allegation he denied.

Igboho eventually escaped to the neighbouring francophone country in July 2021.

However, luck ran out on him as he was arrested by the INTERPOL at a Benin airport on July 19, 2021 when he tried to board a Germany-bound flight.

He was remanded in a prison in Benin Republic since then where he was said to have faced trial for immigration-related offences, amongst others.

