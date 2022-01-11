The Super Eagles of Nigeria started their campaign in the AFCON 2021 with a 1-0 defeat of the dreaded Pharaohs of Egypt.

Leicester City attacker, Kelechi Iheanacho scored in the 30th minute to give the Super Eagles the lead.

The impressive Eagles sustained the tempo and wasted several other chances to score more goals in the game.

However, the match lived up to the hype of what was expected from both sides that have ten titles between them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Egypt’s captain, Mohamed Salah, was a shadow of himself throughout the encounter.

ADVERTISEMENT