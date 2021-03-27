ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have qualified for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, (AFCON) billed for Cameroon next year.

The Gernot Rohr-led men booked their place in the two-year event after Sierra Leone held Lesotho to a barren draw on Saturday.

The result leaves Super Eagles with 8 points four ahead of 3rd-placed Sierra Leone and 1 point ahead of Benin Republic.

Eagles will later this evening battle the Squirrels of Benin in Pot Novo and will take on the bottom-placed Lesotho on Tuesday next week