The Supreme Court has affirmed the candidature of a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof Charles Soludo, for the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The apex court ruling, on Thursday, has bring to an end, multiple litigations and leadership crisis rocking APGA ahead of the November 6, 2021 Anambra governorship poll.

Details Later…