The Supreme Court has declared as unlawful and illegal, the Executive Order 10 (EO10) issued by President Muhammadu Buhari on the funding of State Judiciary and Legislature.

In a split decision by the apex court, the majority of the seven-member panel agreed that the President exceeded his constitutional powers in issuing the EO10.

Six out of the seven members of the panel voided and set aside the EO10 aside.

The court also held that it was not the responsibility of the federal government to fund the capital and recurrent expenditures of the superior courts created for States under Section 6 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

All the seven members agreed that the states were not entitled to be refunded all they have spent before now to maintain those courts.

Details Later…

