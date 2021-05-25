A yet-to-be identified middle-aged man suspected to be a suicide bomber blew up himself in Afikpo local government area of Ebonyi State.

The incident happened at about 11.30am on Tuesday opposite the campus 2 of Amaizu/Amangbala primary school in Afikpo LGA of the state.

A resident of the area, who spoke to LEADERSHIP on condition of anonymity, said that on hearing the sound of the explosion, residents of the area scampered for safety.

He said that the yet-to-be identified man was carrying explosive, which exploded on his body killing him instantly.

He noted that after few minutes, the residents reconvened at the scene of the incident only to discover the suspected suicide bomber laying dead in the pool of his own blood.

The resident, who pointed out that the incident happened close to the Eke Market in Afikpo, which happens to be the biggest market in the area, said that there was tension and panic in the community following the incident.

According to the source, the suspected bomber was earlier seen wandering within the area, adding that “He first came into a beer parlour and when the people inquired who he was, he left.”

He was said to have moved to the school side and when the gateman asked him to go back, he made effort to remove his clothes when the explosive went off.

Efforts to get the reactions of the Ebonyi State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loverth Odah and the State Commissioner for Internal Security, Boarder Peace and Conflict Resolutions, Chief Stanley Emegha, proved abortive as several calls put across to them were not answered.