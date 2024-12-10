Miss Atsi Kefas, a sister of the Taraba State governor, Agbu Kefas, who was “accidentally shot” by a police escort while wading off bandits’ attack, has died.

A source disclosed that the governor’s sister died at a hospital in Abuja, where she was taken to for advanced medical care.

“She died last night. She finally succumbed to her injuries. The governor and his family are yet to release an official statement on the passing of Atsi Kefas. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time,” the source said.

“Yes, the younger sister to Taraba state Governor who was shot recently by bandits while travelling to Abuja, has passed away,” another source reiterated.

LEADERSHIP reports that Atsi Kefas was said to be travelling last Thursday along Kente Road in the Wukari Local Government Area of the state when she was attacked by gunmen alongside the governor’s mother, Jumai Kefas.

In the confusion that ensued during the attack, a police officer assigned to escort the family accidentally shot Atsi while attempting to fend off the assailants.

All efforts to speak with Governor Kefas’ official spokesperson, Emmanuel Bello, proved abortive as he didn’t reply to messages sent to his known phone number at press time on Tuesday.

