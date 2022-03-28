Suspected terrorists have detonated bombs on the railtrack of Abuja-Kaduna train and successfully immobilised it.

According to DailyNigerian newspaper, credible sources confirmed the attack on Monday night, saying the attack occurred at a point between Katari and Rijana villages.

One of the passengers, who confirmed the incident in a telephone call, said the attackers have surrounded the train, shooting sporadically.

“All the passengers are currently lying on the floor of the train. The bandits are shooting sporadically. We are in serious danger,” said one of the panic-stricken passengers.

There are at least 970 passengers onboard the train, according to official sources familiar with the train service.

Details Later…

