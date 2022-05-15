One of the pregnant passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna train abducted by terrorists suspected to be Ansaru group on March 28, 2022, has been released.

Our correspondent gathered that the pregnant woman was released on compassionate ground.

A viral video of the released pregnant woman surfaced on social media, in which she called on the Federal Government to negotiate with the terrorists.

In the video, she said the appeal has become necessary because of the uncertainty surrounding the plight of other captives, who are still in the terrorists’ den.

She said their abductors took care of them including feeding and their medical needs, she, however, stressed that it cannot be compared to the comfort of their homes.

She woman becomes the third person to regain freedom since their abduction.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Bank of Agriculture (BOA), Alwan Hassan, was set free after allegedly paying N100million ransom, followed by Sadik Abdullahi Ango, son of the convener of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Professor Ango Abdullahi.

Meanwhile, the remaining abductees have remained in the kidnappers den for over 45 days now.