Shortly after the commencement of the well-publicised 13th Annual Colloquium to mark the 70th birthday anniversary of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former Lagos State governor has called off the well-attended event.

Tinubu said his action became necessary to mourn the victims of the Abuja-Kaduna Train attack, which occurred on Monday night in Kaduna State.

“This event shouldn’t be holding,” Tinubu told his guests, associates and followers at the Eko Hotels in Lagos, venue of the event.

He, thereafter, called on the two Christian and Islamic clerics, who offered opening prayers earlier, to also offer a special prayer for the repose of the victims of the terrorist attack and for the nation in general before departure of guests.

Details Later….

