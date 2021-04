ADVERTISEMENT

BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

The Sultan of Sokoto and president-general of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), His Eminence Sa’ad Abubakar III, has announced the sighting of the Ramadan crescent.

By implication, the annual Ramadan Fast by Muslims worldwide will also begin in Nigeria on Tuesday, April 13.

The Sultan made the announcement in a broadcast on Monday aired live by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).