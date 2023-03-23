A former deputy Senate President of Nigeria, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has been found guilty of organ trafficking by a United Kingdom court on Thursday.

Also, Ekweremadu’s wife Beatrice, daughter Sonia and a medical doctor involved in the case, Obinna Obeta, were also found guilty.

The Jury found that they conspired to bring a victim (David Ukpo) to London to exploit him for his kidney.

According to the UK Guardian, it is the first verdict of its kind under the Modern Slavery Act in United Kingdom.

