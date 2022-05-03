The United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres, on Tuesday afternoon, arrived Borno State, North-East Nigeria, to assess humanitarian situation resulting from decade-long Boko Haram crisis in the region.

Guterres was recieved on arrival at the Maiduguri International Airport by Borno State governor, Babagana Umara Zulum.

During the visit, he will have one on one interaction with stakeholders in the state.

He is also expected to visit some internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps, interface with repentant terrorists, and as well have a press conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

Details Later…

ADVERTISEMENT