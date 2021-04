ADVERTISEMENT

* 2 police officers feared dead

By Nnamdi Mbawike, Enugu |

Tension has heightened in some parts of Enugu State following the burning of a divisional police headquarters by unknown persons.

It was gathered that the gunmen reportedly attacked the Divisional Police Office in Adani, Uzo-Uwani local government area of the State, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Sources said two of the police officers on duty were feared while several were injured.

Details Later…