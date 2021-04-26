BY HEMBADOON ORSAR, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has confirmed the kidnapping of three students of the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi (FUAM), Benue State.

But when contacted, the vice chancellor of the university, Prof. Richard Kimbir, said an unconfirmed number of the students were kidnapped on Saturday at about 10:30pm at gunpoint while they were studying on campus, by yet-to-be identified gunmen, who invaded the school.

According to him, a management meeting was being convened after which the actual number of kidnapped students will be ascertained.

The Benue Police public relations officer, DSP Catherine Anene, who also confirmed the incident, said the command received information from the management of the institution that at about 10:20pm, some hoodlums came into the school and kidnapped three students of the institution.

“We received information from the school management that three of their students who were studying at night close to a lecture theatre in the campus were kidnapped by hoodlums who invaded the school premises.

“And what we want to do now is to urge members of the public to remain calm because the command is doing its best to make sure that we get into the root of the matter and as well apprehend the perpetrators.

“I want to also assure the parents of the kidnapped students, that we will do everything possible to get them back alive, they should just be calm and cooperate with us,” the police spokesperson added.