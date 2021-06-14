12 persons were on Sunday night killed by suspected gunmen in Kuru village of Jos South local government area of Plateau State.

Advertisements





LEADERSHIP learnt that the attack took place at about 10:30pm and also left five others severely wounded.

The chairman of Jos South local government council, Hon. Gideon Dandereng, confirmed the attack to our correspondent in Jos.

Dandereng called for calm and appealed to security operatives to go after the perpetrators with a view to arrest them.

Details Later…