Reports just filtered in that popular Nollywood actress, Racheal Oniga, is dead. She was 64 year-old.

The news is coming at a time the movie industry is grappling with mixed issues and after mourning the death of another entertainer, Sound Sultan, who passed on early this month.

The cause of Oniga’s death was unknown at the time of this report.

Oniga, who was a veteran actress, featured in over a hundred movies.

Details Later…

