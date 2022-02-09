Rivers State governor, Barr. Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday morning, stormed a Plateau State High Court sitting in Jos, the State capital where a former governor of the state, Da Jonah Jang, is being arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The ex-governor is standing trial alongside Yusuf Pam, an ex-cashier in the office of the Secretary to the State Government during Jang administration, over alleged N6.3bn fraud charges brought preferred against the duo by EFCC.

The case is before Justice Christy Dabup, who started hearing on the matter afresh following the retirement of Justice Longji in December 2019, after hearing the matter 34 times.

Governor Wike, who dressed in a dark blue suit with a white shirt under, arrived the court premises at about 9:50am in company of other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains and supporters of former Governor Jang, walked straight to courtroom where the trial is ongoing.

Details Later….

