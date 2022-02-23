The Zamfara State House of Assembly has announced the impeachment of the Zamfara deputy governor, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau.

The impeachment followed a resolution reached at plenary on Wednesday on the deliberation of the report of the seven-man panel submitted it.

The Speaker told the members that the seven-man investigative panel had indicted the Deputy Governor on gross misconduct.

The members thereafter passed a resolution for the removal of the Deputy Governorr from office for an offence of gross misconduct.

The Speaker directed for the submission of the resolution to the Secretary to the State Government for further necessary action.

LEADERSHIP, however, gathered that a name of the new deputy governor would be submitted to the House of Assembly for Screening shortly.

