By Our Correspondent

ZUGACOIN has again gained grounds and broken more records in the history of cryptocurrency. It is now officially on Coin Gecko and rated most expensive cryptocurrency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cryptocurrency which is the most valuable and expensive Cryptocurrency in the world is already overtaking all other existing Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin etc. The newly launched currency is making waves on global exchange platforms like, Uniswap, Indoex, Vindax and Nellerabox.

The world record in Cryptocurrency has been broken by Archbishop Samzuga; African and confirmed by Americans.

Advertisements

On December 1, ZUGACOIN made history and a ground breaking ICO; it became the first Cryptocurrency that started ICO with 100% trading stability and maintain it for over 24 hours without dropping, with the price set on INDOEX EXCHANGE platform. At the rate of 1 Zugacoin to $48,957 which in naira is N24,037,887 (Twenty four million, and thirty seven thousand, eight hundred & eighty seven naira).

Advertisements





Expressing his excitement on the progress of the currency, Archbishop Samzuga the brain behind Zugacoin states, “What is needed from us now is; to guide our success, if ZUGACOIN succeed, all of you will be financially free forever. Maintain the same faith, don’t suspect me because I don’t have anything evil in my heart. I left my comfort zone from Dubai to come and make you comfortable but not to cause you pains. I will have no gain in your pain.”

ZUGACOIN, the first African’s cryptocurrency is finally, officially on Coin Gecko.

Breaking the record to become the most valuable and expensive Cryptocurrency in the world. Overtaking all other existing cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin etc.

The world record in Cryptocurrency has been broken by an African and confirmed by Americans!

African financial revolution has finally arrived.