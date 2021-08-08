Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, yesterday in Maiduguri received Ruth Ngladar Pogu, one of the schoolgirls abducted seven years ago from Government Secondary School, Chibok.

Boko Haram had attacked the school towards midnight on April 14, 2014 and abducted them.

Ruth, alongside someone she was said to have been married to during her captivity, surrendered to the Nigerian military on July 28, 2021 at a location in Bama.

Under Zulum’s supervision, security and government officials kept the development secret and used the last 10 days to contact her parents and association of parents of the missing schoolgirls in order to ascertain her identity.

Zulum’s spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, said the governor received the girl at the Government House Maiduguri in the presence of her overwhelmed parents who reunited with her.

Zulum said reuniting with Ruth was a boost to keep the hopes of parents, other family members and the Borno State alive in the optimism that all others still in captivity would be safely found in good health.

He said Ruth would undertake a rehabilitation and reintegration programme that would focus on her health, psychosocial well-being and her chosen path to a productive future, all of which will be determined by her.

The governor commiserated with families of those still in captivity and urged them to remain optimistic prayerful and cooperate with security agencies should they be required for any measure.

Chairman of the Chibok Girls Movement, an association of all affected parents, Yakubu Keki, expressed joy over the return of Ruth.

He said the people of Chibok appreciated the efforts of security agencies and the concern and support regularly shown by Governor Zulum on the plight of parents whose daughters are still missing.

Meanwhile, Zulum has praised the Nigerian military and other security agencies for their recent successes against Boko Haram/ ISWAP terrorists in the Lake Chad axis and other areas of the state.

The governor made his feelings known while chairing an expanded security council meeting at the Government House in Maiduguri yesterday.

The state commissioner for information, home affairs and culture, Hon Babakura Abba Jato, quoted the governor as registering his appreciation on efforts of the military, paramilitary, civilian JTF, hunters and vigilantes for tackling the insurgency in the state.

He said Zulum urged them to increase their efforts so that the whole state becomes free for people to lead their normal lives without any hindrance.

He said by November, people from Abadam residing in Niger Republic would be brought back to Nigeria and resettled in their local government area.

