A Non-governmental Organisation, She4She Initiatives, in fulfilling its mandate and corporate social responsibility has moved her medical Outreach programme to Yenagoa, Bayelsa State to educate women on labor, pregnancy, delivery and breastfeeding in commemoration of the World Breastfeeding week.

The 25 -man medical team led by Public health Enthusiast, Dr Yomi Jaye(MIT-Harvard) are currently in the oil rich state carrying out massive safemotherhood care and Primary Eye care for women.

According to the founder of the Foundation, Barrister Peace Oyanbo Owei, the aim is to educate 300 women particularly pregnant women and nursing mothers.

Part of the incentives of the Outreach included the distribution of mosquito nets, delivery kits to pregnant women and Eye glasses for about 200 individuals with drugs administered.

In practical terms, the nurses demonstrated labour and breastfeeding skills with competition for women on health and wellness.

The primary promoter, Oyambo Oweii added that she has a mission to raise the standard of living of women at all levels and she would stop at nothing towards making this happen.

She said:” The She4She Foundation is our own way of reaching out to the less privileged in our society. We have many programmes lined up that would impact on the lives of the people especially the women folks. Bayelsa is my home state and we decided it was time to return home to alleviate the sufferings of my people.

“Government alone cannot do this and that is why I am calling on well-meaning Nigerians to stand up and support initiatives like this so that more lives can be touched.

“Apart from the medical aspect of our campaign, we are distributing food items to.over 800 families tagged; Bayelsa 7 Items for Item 7. With this provisions, all beneficiaries have seven items required to prepare food for their household. We are doing this because the cost of food has skyrocketed due to our economic challenges and other factors and we intend to continue to reach out to these vulnerable ones.

“Yet another programme lined up for Bayelsa people is skill acquisition. It is tagged ‘Woman Up’ and it is aimed at giving women and girl child an opportunity to build a career and create values for the society, and so far we are impressed with the turnouts and seeing the joy and happiness in their faces encourages me to do more.”

