Industry stakeholders have harped on the importance of a vibrant manufacturing sector in developing the Nigerian economy and providing quality employment.

Although, the Nigerian manufacturing industry over the past decade has undergone swift changes due to transfers in technology, globalization and trade liberation, there is need for Nigeria to boost a vibrant manufacturing sector.

A vibrant manufacturing sector is crucial to transforming economies on the continent, achieving sustained growth, creating more jobs and achieving prosperity for all.

Stakeholders’ Concerns

Speaking at the 50th anniversary of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), the minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo stated that, Nigerian manufacturing sector has come a long way since the establishment of MAN.

According to Adebayo, there are many aspects of manufacturing sector that crave for recognition, especially in the scale of growth that it has achieved by increasing total output by over $40 billion in the last 20 years in addition to employing seven million people over the years.

“We have seen amazing example like in the cement sector which has witnessed incredible growth rate and fully dedication to local demands and has attained the capacity to export cement to the neighbouring countries.

“The outlook for the manufacturing sector is extremely positive. Ways for example the development of private sector crude oil refineries and various other backward integration projects which will ultimately yield significant benefits for the economy, helps established Nigeria as one of the top manufacturing hubs in Africa,” he said.

Also, the minister, Federal Capital Territory, Alhaji Mohammed Musa Bello, said that the revival of the nation’s manufacturing sector is very crucial to the revival of its economy.

Bello stressed the need to work harder at ensuring a rebirth of the manufacturing sector to reduce dependence on outsider’s production of the nation’s basic manufacturing needs.

“We are determined to make the FCT an industrial and manufacturing hub and we would continue to devote a lot of attention and resources to the development of industrial zones and lay out as contained in the Abuja master plan,” he said.

The president of the African Export and Import Bank (Afreximbank), Professor Benedict Okey Aramah said: “despite the challenges of the past, the future of manufacturing in Nigeria looks bright. The coming into force of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) opens the wider African market for Nigerian manufacturer. The preferences that AfCFTA offers can make Nigerian manufactured goods more competitive in many African markets and can also make it possible for integration into regional and global supply chains.”

The director-general of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, listed several supply-side constraints limiting productivity within the sector, including traffic logjam at the ports slowing down access to imported raw materials, infrastructure (including power and transportation), land acquisition, multiplicity of taxes and levies from different tiers of government and inconsistent government policies.

Meanwhile, over the past five years (2015 to 2020), the manufacturing sector has averaged real GDP growth of -0.9 per cent. Interestingly, the sector has contracted thrice. This is a stark contrast to prior five years where the sector averaged a growth of 13.3 per cent.

Analysts at United Capital Plc stated that, “we think the manufacturing sector mirrors the struggles of the general business operating environment and ease of conducting economic activities profitably.

“In our opinion, we believe an overhaul of the business environment including physical infrastructure (like ports, transportation, and power) and policy framework (resource control, foreign exchange, taxation, land laws and regulations etc.) would be needed to stimulate a rebound in the fortunes of the manufacturing sector.”

They noted further that, “this has become more imperative as the AfCTA kicks in. This is because Nigeria could lose significant amount of investment to other business-friendly African countries who would then export to the huge Nigerian market in the absence of huge tariffs and other trade limitations.”

The president of Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), Mrs. Toki Mabogunje said: “it is our collective responsibility to seek and demand an enabling investment environment for the advancement of the Nigerian economy and the good of all investors and economic players.”

She however noted that, “to achieve this, we need to have the right policy and regulatory framework. Our policies and regulations must foster business competitiveness at national, sub-regional, continental, and global levels.

“The environment must support businesses, preserve investments, and create job opportunities. Genuine commitment to implementing key reforms would not only stimulate output growth but would also put the nation on the path of macroeconomic stability over the medium term.

“As a private sector advocacy group with the mandate to promote business interests, the Lagos Chamber shall continue to engage relevant government agencies where and when necessary, on evolving policy issues that may affect the business community.”