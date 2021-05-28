National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has ordered the suspension of the broadcast licence of the chief executive officer of Human Rights Radio and popular host of the Brekete Family Programme, Mr Ahmed Isah for assaulting a guest.

The commission said the suspension is in line with the sanction provisions in 15.5.2 of the Broadcasting Code until the broadcaster commits to ethical and professional broadcasting. The suspension order is effective Monday the 31 May, 2021 at 12:00 am.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP Friday yesterday in Abuja signed by the acting director general, NBC, Prof Armstrong Idachaba, said the commission earlier met with Isah, on Tuesday 26 May, 2021 to allow him to explain the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident at his radio station where a lady Susan was physically assaulted by the broadcaster for allegedly burning the hair of her little sister.

Idachaba said the commission has reviewed the events and noted the unreserved apologies and regrets expressed by the broadcaster.

He, however, said that the action of the broadcaster is in clear violations of the Broadcasting Code and a betrayal of the confidence reposed on him by the people and Government of Nigeria on whose behalf he holds the radio licence in trust.