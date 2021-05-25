A BBC Africa Eye reporter, Peter Nkanga, has raised the alarm that his life has been under serious threat since he published a documentary of how popular Abuja radio show host, ‘Ordinary President’ Ahmed Isah, assaulted a lady on a live radio show.

Since the publication of the documentary, Isah has been in the eyes of the storm. The reaction that followed, came in mixed emotions – with some standing for him and others calling for his head.

Speaking exclusively with LEADERSHIP in Abuja, Nkanga said the threat of attack was not coming from the state, or opposition, or some militant group, but rather the attack was coming from the public that Isah commands.

‘’I am talking about a multitude of everyday people including gatemen (mine in my residence is an avid follower of Ahmad), taxi/keke/okada drivers, market sellers, business owners, shop attendants, people from all works of life and strata of society,’’ he said.

When asked if he was paid to do the stint report, he said BBC did not snitch Isah as the BBC approached him based on the vacuum in the Nigeria system which was a reason people were coming to him for succour.

He said, ‘’Who paid me? Why will anyone say that? The BBC approached Ahmed Isah based on the vacuum in the Nigeria system which is the reasons people are coming to him, and we think that he is doing a great job and that is the truth, I have work with him personally and I know he is doing a good job.

‘’And the reason for the film is to present a balanced and objective profile of his work and he said we should come in, that he doesn’t have anything to hide, and we deemed it fit to profile his work,’’ Nkanga explained.

Nkanga noted that it was important for Nigerians to understand the context of the BBC Africa Eye report.

He said the report was not just about Isah or the the lady who set her niece on fire. He stated that the report was far bigger than that and that the report was premised on media accountability.

When LEADERSHIP contacted the Brekete Radio Show host for a reaction, he confirmed that he was arrested by the Nigeria Police Force on Monday.

‘’I am the police station. I have been at the police station since (Monday) morning. I have been arrested by the police over the same matter,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Isah has been released by the police as he hosted the popular radio show – Brekete Family – on Human Rights Radio Abuja on Tuesday morning.

