Brent crude futures extended gains for the fourth straight day gaining 1.26 per cent to $77.13 a barrel on Monday, the highest since October 2018, as investors continue to follow OPEC+ crisis.

The OPEC+ meeting to get a unanimous deal on output increase for this year and in 2022 was postponed once again on Monday with no new date being set after failing twice to reach a deal last week.

The United Arab Emirates blocked a deal by top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia that would see an output increase of two million bpd in the second half of the year, saying the extension was conditional on revising its baseline productions.

Investors worry that failure to come to an agreement could mean that major producers continue with current levels of production, pushing oil prices higher and hurting the economic recovery.

