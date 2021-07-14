Brent crude futures traded $76.5 a barrel on Tuesday, supported by falling US crude stockpiles and strong Chinese trade data. A preliminary Reuters poll showed US crude inventories were likely to drop for an eighth consecutive week; and economic slowdown worries eased as Chinese exports beat forecasts in June. At the same time, expectations that OPEC+ will boost output in August are vanishing, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE starting to lock in volumes to customers next month. Meantime, the International Energy Agency said global oil markets are set to tighten significantly unless the OPEC+ alliance resolves its standoff and agrees to increase production.

