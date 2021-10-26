Oil climbed to $85 a barrel after Saudi Arabia said that the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) alliance should maintain its cautious approach to managing global crude supplies given the threat to demand still posed by the pandemic.

Global benchmark Brent was 0.2 per cent higher in early Asian trade following a run of seven consecutive weekly gains, the longest such streak since March.

Saudi Arabia energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, told Bloomberg television at the weekend, that producers shouldn’t take the rise in prices for granted as a similar conservative stance was echoed by both Nigeria and Azerbaijan.

Oil has more than doubled over the past 12 months as the global economy rebounded from the dislocation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

While consumption has surged, OPEC and its allies have been restrained in easing the draconian supply cuts they imposed in 2020 to salvage prices.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s helped to lift Brent to the highest level since 2018 as stockpiles draw and key time spreads balloon.

The gains in crude have been supported by a powerful rally in natural gas, which has boosted demand for oil products as a substitute.