ADVERTISEMENT

BY ANTHONY AWUNOR, Lagos

Following the exit of the United Kingdom from Europe on December 31, 2020, Air France-JKLM has taken a different measures by the reintroduction of airport transit visa requirements for citizens of certain nationalities including Nigeria and Ghana.who hold a British visa, long stay visa or a British residence permit and who are travelling to the UK

As a result of the exit, Air France-KLM has taken different measures by the reintroduction of airport transit visa requirements for citizens of certain nationalities including Nigeria and Ghana.

A statement from Air-France-KLM dated December 29, 2020, tagged, “Travel on Air France or KLM to and from United Kingdom after Brexit-January 1, 2021”, stated that, as from January 1, 2021, citizens of Nigeria, Angola, Bangladesh, Congo, Chad, Republic of Congo, Iran, Mali, Mauritania, Afghanistan, Haiti, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Pakistan, Phillipines, Russia, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Turkey, Egypt, Senegal, Moldova, BelarusGeorfgia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Sri Lanka, Armenia, Palestine who are holders of a British visa, long stay visa or residence permit issued by the British authorities “will need to be in possession of an airport transit visa if they transit through France and or the Netherlands”

It further stated that citizens of the above mentioned countries holding a visa or residence permit in addition to the UK visa/residence permit from Canada, Japan, the US, or European countries are exempted from the new policy.

‘Exception for Nigerian nationals travelling on KLM, the Dutch Minister of Justice and Security has decided to waive the ATV requirement for transit visa for Nigerian nationals only with a valid UK visa or residence permit at Schiphol Airport until February 1, 2021.”