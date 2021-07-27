Widespread flooding has it damaged bridges, roads and houses in Nasarawa State.

The downpour in the early hours of yesterday also affected the popular Antau bridge inside Keffi town which collapsed as a result of the flooding.

The flooding yesterday also submerged the bridge known as (Gadan Manu), near Me&You joint, along Keffi-Abuja high way.

As a result, hundreds of passengers travelling from or to Abuja through the Keffi-Abuja high way were stranded for several hours.

Many houses around Dadin Kowa in Keffi town were also flooded and it caused a lot of panic to those residing along the river bank.

Similarly, the bridge linking Agwatashi community in Obi local government and Agaza community in Keana local government, was totally washed away by the flood.

The rain which fell from Sunday evening to 10am on Monday also grounded commercial activities as quite a number of government workers and traders were forced to stay back in their houses.

Commissioner of environment in the state who commiserated with those affected by the flooding, cautioned against building and dumping of refuse on water ways.