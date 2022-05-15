Cultural beliefs and traditions are one of the enablers of harmful widowhood practices. Last week at Nkporo, Ohafia local government area of Abia State, Eunice Mbah was faced with this experience first-hand, following the death of her husband.

She was placed under the authority of elderly widows who were in charge of the purification. Before the burial of her husband, she sat on the bare floor close to the corpse with an open palm stretched on her laps. During burial, she was asked to swear her innocence on the corpse, this was a means of evoking the spirit of the deceased to fight for vengeance.

Immediately after burial, the widow was taken to the stream, bathed and dressed in a traditional attire made of plantain leaves just to cover the front genital part. A corner was prepared for her in a smoky kitchen in which she had to sleep on plantain leaves same as the elderly widows.

The elderly widows were women who had once gone through the said rituals and have a good knowledge of the various rites, items and beliefs associated with widowhood. The widow was given a pair of split calabash in which she was to eat and drink from and was not to wash hands before or after meals. She was equally restricted, secluded and excluded. She was not to indulge in certain conversations, not to laugh and to cry at the top of her voice. The widow sat on the floor with legs stretched out with her two big toes close to each other and hands open on the lapse to symbolize the openness and purity of her heart. Her movement was very limited and was accompanied by the elderly women everywhere she went.

As in the above experience, culture can be used to justify gender violence and inequality by evoking traditional beliefs and practices about how women and girls should be treated. The concern is that all these acts are rooted in gender.

The United Nations Development Fund defines Gender-based violence (GBV) as harmful acts directed at an individual or a group of individuals based on their gender. It is rooted in gender inequality, the abuse of power and harmful norms.

And though gender-based violence may take many forms, it cuts across all cultures, disproportionately affecting women and children mostly.

Rural women are discriminated against in terms of employment opportunities, access to social and productive resources, education, health status and family decisions among others.

In terms of education, there is still preference for the education of the male child among cultural groups. Cross-cultural studies indicate that at societal level, the discrimination against women is traceable to male authority and decision making in the home, rigid gender roles, definition of masculinity that are linked to dominance, economic inequality between men and women, and the use of physical force for conflict resolution.

“The low status suffered by women in rural communities as well as rapid social change, which has weakened the extended family structures, contribute to the notion that male heads of households can do anything they wish to their wives and children. Men are expected to desire and need sex regularly, but women are punished, if they appeared to enjoy sex too much or if they are thought to be unfaithful. Women are also expected to be fertile and to bear sons. The needs and well-being of women are relegated and often substituted with the needs of men. In rural areas in Nigeria, exploitation of women is perpetuated, where the relationship between men and women is that of senior- junior,” Dr Chibike Amucheazi, a lecturer at the Faculty of Law of University of Nigeria said.

He said that although wife battering is a worldwide phenomenon, it is accepted as part of culture in some places. “This is reinforced by the sex role socialisation of women, which encourages and emphasizes submissiveness. The victim of wife battering remains in the abusive environment because of lack of family and community support. Divorce is not always a viable alternative due to the stigma attached to it,” he added.

In many places, partner violence disclosure remained a difficult decision for many women because of the fear of retribution by the partners in the form of more physical abuse and abandonment. That is why you noticed that the victims of violence do not express their experiences publicly, because of some cultural beliefs and values.

For some, till today, women are treated like property rather than partners by their husbands. The culture in Nigeria and Africa holds that once a dowry is paid on a woman, she automatically becomes the property of the husband. That is why a man cannot be accused of raping his own wife because cultural belief and practice continue to conceal the magnitude of wife battery.

According to Weng Dung, the gender and inclusivity officer at the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) Nigeria, “a woman might remain in an abusive relationship purely for economic reasons. She may be unskilled or unemployed as in the case of a full-time housewife. Also, fear of hunger, fear of raising children by herself, her self-esteem and confidence might have been crippled due to many years of battering.”

For Dr Amucheazi, “in Nigeria, there is an amusing assumption that a woman’s expressions of unwillingness to engage sexually, does not at all times represent her true intentions, so that she may mean ‘Yes’ where after all she says ‘No’.”

He added that there is a conscious sociological culture of shaming victims of rape as it is often thought that a woman who has been raped possibly brought same upon herself.

“There is a social expectation of how a woman is to dress irrespective of the hot weather and a woman who appears in public on a dress pattern that does not agree with the religious views or social standards of the socially conservative society is to be blamed if raped.

“This practice of blaming or shaming the victim of rape has not encouraged prompt report of rape incidents in Nigeria. It has been observed that numerous cases of rape and gang rape in Nigeria go unreported while the few that get reported to the authorities are either not pursued by the police or the victim is advised to conceal the information in order not to bring shame upon herself and family.

“In some cases, perpetrators of rape are often close relatives of the victim and by virtue of such connection, the larger family often times prefer to nip the act in the bud to save the family reputation rather than reporting the incident for prosecution,” he explained.

Victims of rape are more likely to promptly report rape incidents if assured that the benefits of disclosure will outweigh its costs in terms of social stigmatization; cost and time of resolving cases in court as well as privacy and confidentiality of the prosecution. It is instructive to note that the Nigerian government and judiciary do not offer such assurances to victims.

To further buttress the points above, the outcome of a research conducted by the National Violence against Women Survey (NVAWS), reveals certain disclosures made by victims of rape as to the reason why they delay in reporting; 22% cited fear of the perpetrator as a reason for not reporting, 18% cited that they were too ashamed or embarrassed, 18% felt that the incidence was a minor and not a major crime or a police matter, 13% believed that the Law enforcement agency couldn’t do anything and 12% believed that the police officers would not believe but blame them. These responses are instructive for community professionals because they provide a glimpse into the perceptions of the public about how they will be treated if they report a rape incident particularly whether the report will be taken seriously and investigated thoroughly.

To eradicate this unhealthy practice, there should be more sustained advocacy and awareness campaigns. Sensitization and advocacy efforts can never go out of fashion when it comes to eradicating traditional practices that do not have any relevance. Men and women must undergo orientation and reorientation on the place of women and men in the society. People must understand that no matter what their culture says, women ought to be treated with dignity even as widows. The mentality of male supremacy in the society should be discouraged as most practices against women take their root in this.

Also, education should be made free and compulsory for all because educated girls grow into educated women who can speak up in the face of such cultural injustice.

Empowerment support should be given to women because research has proven that women who are financially empowered are more likely to resist any form of unhealthy traditional practice even after the death of their husbands.

Nigeria must engage its citizens in social orientation programs designed to repel the culture of shaming victims of rape. This can be achieved by synergy with the Ministry of Information and Culture and the Ministry of Women Affair as well as the National Orientation Agency and other stakeholders in promoting societal values such as NGOs and CSOs.

Additionally, perhaps the greatest indicator of strong legislation on ending violence against women has been correlated with the existence of a strong women’s civil society movement.