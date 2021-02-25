Bright ‘Richie’ Okosodo also known as Richie Richie, has announced plans to host an Easter event titled ‘ BAHAMAS EASTER FIESTA’ the event will have 2 headline artistes, one Nigerian and one Ghanaian and several supporting artistes and comedians on hand to entertain the crowd.

He said arrangements are underway to secure the services of the headline artistes and a host of the other acts who will be performing on the day.

The event is scheduled to hold on Easter Monday, April 5th 2021.

Richie said that they are currently looking at several indoor and outdoor locations to use as venue with Labadi beach being top on their list of proposed venues.

He called on vendors and marketers to book for their stalls and stands in advance.

He assured that a proper timetable and schedule of programs for the event will be unveiled on March 15th.

Bright Okosodo is Founder & CEO of Ghana based Bahamas Entertainment, an event promotions and showbiz company.

He said he is already in talks with authorities in a bid to secure the necessary permits and also ensure all covid safety protocols are met and followed.

The event will showcase Nigerian and Ghanian musicians and comedians. Resident DeeJays will also be on hand to provide music between breaks by performers. The event is aimed at promoting a healthy competition between Nigerian and Ghanaian artistes and bolstering the relationship between them which has been on the decline in recent years.