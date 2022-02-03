The Northern Broadcast Media Owners Association (NBMOA), has decried the rising scourge of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, out-of-school children, ritual killings, and drug abuse in northern Nigeria.

This is even as the broadcasters noted that the myriad of challenges has led to poverty and underdevelopment in the region.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja ahead of the commencement of its media advocacy and crusade against some ills in the North, the acting chairman of the executive council, NBMOA, Alhaji Yakubu Yelwa, noted that as media practitioners in the region, they have been in the eye of the insecurity storm.

He said they were confronted daily by the negative consequences of the vices on the lives of people residing in the region.

“Our reporters daily report on villages being sacked and people abducted. We daily report the news of bandits writing demand notices to communities for ransoms or payment for permission to go to farms,” he said.

He explained that the group’s strategy was to use its outreach and various platforms spread across the North and beyond to engage governmental institutions at all levels as well as the civil society organisations, traditional and religious leaders, and key stakeholders to evolve sustainable and community-based responses and for community ownership of the war against insecurity.

He said, “In continuation of efforts to fight insecurity and contribute to the search for peace and prosperity for our region and nation, therefore, NMBOA wish to announce the flag-off of its media advocacy and crusade against some the major challenges bedeviling our society.

“Through the carefully tailored programme, targeted jingles, etc, listeners will be educated on their roles, and how their actions or inactions contribute to the outcome of the fight against insecurity.”

He added that the move was in continuation of its corporate social responsibility as the fourth estate of the realm.