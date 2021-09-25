Operatives of the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), have arrested a 25-year-old lsmail Saliu for allegedly killing his 14-year-old brother, Azeez Saliu.

Ismail reportedly conived

with an herbalist and one other person to kill his brother for money ritual.

The spokesman of NSCDC, Babawale Afolabi, who confirmed the development in Ilorin, the state capital on Saturday, said that the incident happened penultimate Friday in Kosubosu, the headquarters of Baruten local government area of the state.

“On Friday 13/09/2021, operatives of the NSCDC in Kosubosu divisional office got a distress call from a neighborhood about suspicious movement of certain individuals in their area.

“Some officers in the divisional office with operatives of the anti-vandal patrol team in the area swung into action and subsequently arrested an herbalist, Ahmed Nkwe, 44, lsmaila Saliu, 25, and Saliu Ahmed, 30,” he said.

Afolabi disclosed that the suspects lured the victim to a farm where he was gruesomely murdered by his own blood brother, lsmail Saliu.

He added that lucky, however, ran out of the suspects as they were rounded up by the operatives of the NSCDC on their way back from the farm.

“The prime suspect, who is a brother to the deceased has confessed to have personally slaughtered his own brother with the help of the herbalist and one other person,” Afolabi added.

He added that the the State Commandant of NSCDC, lskil Makinde, has ordered that the suspects be handed over to the police for further investigations and prosecution.