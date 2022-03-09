Lagos lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), has accused the Lagos State government of cover-up in the murder of 22-year-old Bus Rapid Transit passenger, Oluwabamise Ayanwole.

He, therefore, urged the federal government and the Inspector-General of Police to take over the investigation immediately, before the case is completely compromised.

The deceased, Ayanwola got missing while returning to Ota from Ajah on February 26 when she boarded a BRT bus with number 240257 going to Oshodi at about 7 pm at Chevron Bus-Stop.

The legal luminary in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday, titled: “Murder Inside BRT: IGP and Federal Government Should Take Over the Investigation”, said the events unfolding concerning the murder of Ayanwole are as intriguing as they are worrisome.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following public outcry and media monitoring, he said the Lagos State government hurriedly packaged the Bus Rapid Transfer driver for a media interview, to give the impression that he was innocent of the crime.

Adegboruwa said some further revelations have thrown up very serious questions that the Lagos State government must answer if it is not covering up this dastardly act of daylight murder.

In a homicide matter of this magnitude, he said, ”how can a prime suspect who was declared missing, be handed over to government by the security agencies?”

A video of his initial arrest had earlier shown that the driver confessed to having carnal knowledge of the deceased, in a very remorseful fashion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The senior lawyer said, “He was dressed in shabby and disheveled attire, truly reflecting his fugitive status as of the time of his arrest.”

He said the Sanwo-Olu administration must come out clean on the matter and stop “criminally packaging” the BRT driver and prime suspect in the case, who drove the victim when her abduction occurred.

In his explanation, he said the Sanwo-Olu government has a lot of questions to answer and therefore urged the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, to take up the case for justice to be served.

Earlier, the police public relations officer in the state, Adekunle Ajisebutu, announced that the driver was arrested on Monday and the dead body of the victim found.

The spokesperson, said the suspected ritualists dumped the dismembered and uncompleted remains of the lady on the Carter Bridge by Ogogoro community.

The victim, who worked as a fashion designer in Ajah, spent her weekends in Ota, Ogun State, with her sister, and had sent some voice notes to a friend when she sensed danger on the bus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the state government has condemned the killing of the young lady, Adegboruwa said the suspect was later packaged to turn out clean shaven, dressed in specially designed Lagos State government outfit and now well tutored to claim innocence and set up the cock and bull story of hijack.

“And why was he paraded on a selected media of TV Continental, over which Lagos State has influence through patronage?” he asked. He also asked what was the business of Lagos State in the interrogation of a murder suspect?

He recalled that the commissioner of police had earlier addressed the press to the extent that the suspect had confessed to the crime before Lagos State emerged with the latter James Bond storyline.

The SAN also noted that the suspect did not report the incident but handed over the bus and disappeared and after public outcry he was apprehended and “all you do is dress him up for press interview to lie to the public, after killing an innocent girl.”